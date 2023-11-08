Antiguan Greenpreneur selected by Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Program for seed fund and study tour to Qatar 

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Investment Authority is pleased to announce that Ms Lania Bynoe of Down to Earth Vermicompost Farm has been successful in receiving the prestigious US $10,000.00 seed grant award under the program.

These grants have been awarded to 11 exceptional green businesses who were part of the 2nd cohort of the Incubator program and have demonstrated outstanding commitment and innovation in the field of sustainability.

We are also pleased to announce Antiguan Greenpreneur Jennifer Maynard of JaMASMAT was selected as part of the Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Exchange study tour to DOHA, Qatar.

This unique opportunity cohosted by GGGI, and the Qatar Fund for development provides a platform for promising green entrepreneurs from the Eastern Caribbean and Pacific regions. Participants will gain valuable insights, build strong networks, and learn from Qatar’s dynamic and innovative green sector.

The Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Program was launched on 2021 and is a collaborative initiative of the Global Green Growth Institute and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States and funded by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

The programme features a 12-week virtual green business training based on the lean start-up methodology, a mentorship program, 1-on-1 coaching opportunities and networking opportunities culminating in a Business Plan Competition.



The ABIA congratulates Ms. Lania Bynoe of Down to Earth Vermicompost Farms and Ms. Jennifer Maynard of JaMASMAT on their achievements.