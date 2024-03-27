Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs confirmed to be in Miami despite his jet landing in Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

In the midst of federal law enforcement raids on his properties in Miami and Los Angeles, Sean “Diddy” Combs finds himself at the center of a swirling controversy, with Antigua and Barbuda being jetted into the limelight.

The US celebrity’s private jet, LoveAir LLC Gulfstream 5, made an unexpected appearance on island.

According to flight records, Diddy’s jet landed in Antigua on Monday, March 25, and has since remained parked on the tarmac of Runway 10, stirring speculation about his presence in Antigua and Barbuda.

However, recent updates suggest that Diddy was actually spotted in Miami at the Opa Locka Executive Airport late Monday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses at the Miami airport reportedly observed Diddy pacing around outside a Customs office, seemingly unaccompanied and not under arrest.

Although federal agents approached him, there was no indication of any imminent legal action against the music mogul.

Reports suggest that Diddy was waiting for other members of his party, who were also being questioned by authorities.

Despite earlier claims by multiple international news agencies regarding Diddy’s arrival in Antigua, local sources also refuted these assertions.

Officials from Antigua and Barbuda have denied any record of Diddy’s presence on the island, asserting that no evidence supports the claim that his jet landed at the V.C. Bird International Airport.

The last private jet to arrive in Antigua was recorded at 6:42 pm, with no indication of Diddy’s involvement.

The raids on Diddy’s properties were reportedly triggered by multiple lawsuits accusing him of human and sex trafficking, among other allegations.

While arrests were made, including those of Diddy’s sons Justin and King, it remains unclear if any charges have been pressed against them.

As the investigations unfold, Diddy’s legal and personal troubles continue to capture public attention, leaving many questions unanswered about the future of the music icon amidst the ongoing controversies.