Seaglans claim back to back titles

Defending mixed champions, Seaglans were crowned champions for the second consecutive year of the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) Village league on Tuesday night.

Seaglans virtually had one hand on the trophy over the weekend after handing a 24-17 defeat to rivals and championship contenders, Liberta Blackhawks on Saturday evening in Liberta.

Kareem “Macky” Edwards led the victors in scoring netting 18 of his 23 attempts while teammate, Carl “Stamalan” Kirby

sank 4 of his 7 attempts including a three-point bomber.

The champions then went on to claim the title on Tuesday night after ending their campaign undefeated with a 5-0 record with a 25-5 thrashing over a struggling Parham team.

In the other match played that night, Liberta edged out Cedar Grove 18-15.

Seaglans Club is on their way to pulling off the double as the female team who remain undefeated are two wins away from claiming the title.

They will be in action in Cedar Grove on Thursday night at 8 p.m. versus the home team and on Saturday night at 8 p.m. versus Liberta in Liberta.