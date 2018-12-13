Association is running under international body’s guidelines – Cranston

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Draughts Association (ABDA) Trevor Cranston assured the public that the association continues to operate under the rules and guidelines of its international body, the International Draughts Federation.

This revelation stemmed from concerns made by the public as the association is expected to host its Christmas Knock-out Draught Extravaganza from December 27th to 29th at the Sparkling D’s bar and restaurant in Cashew Hill.

Cranston, while speaking on the Good Morning JoJo Show, highlighted a new implementation that the association will be carrying out in January in continuing to follow the IDF guidelines.

“We are actually using all of the rules of the International Draughts Federation. The only thing we have not been conforming to is the board. The IDF uses the 10 by 10 boards and so we have had executive meetings and we have decided come next year we’ll be using the 10 by 10 boards,” he said.

“We have already contacted a guy who makes the boards and requested some boards from him, so we will be using for our first tournament hopefully next year in our Daygon Shield Eastern classic.”

The former president of the Antigua and Barbuda Warri Association also made note of the appointment of Barry Sebastian as the tournament director.

Sebastian is the manager of Copy Tech, one of the sponsors of the upcoming event.

“We have just selected Mr. Barry Sebastian as our tournament director. I understand that he has a lot of knowledge in this field in terms of management and as a presidential decision in November, I have selected him.

“It is one of the duties of the president, as according to the constitution, to appoint a director and the executive have agreed.”

Cranston concluded by urging the public to come on board and support the association in its future endeavors, one of which is to find a new home.

“We are presently occupying the lower Ottos Sports and Community centre where we have our executive and general meetings but we are looking for a home for draughts. We want to have a home where we can not only have our meetings but also host our tournaments and so if there is anyone that probably [has] a building and it’s possible, we can rent it where it can be a home for us.”

ABDA members are required to pay a registration fee of $10 while non-members will pay a fee of $20.

All interested individuals are asked to contact the president at 723-4857/727-0435, the Secretary, Julian Roberts at 782-8331 or the Treasurer, St. Claire Josiah at 764-7687 to register.