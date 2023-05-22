Seaforth Dominates Bikini Division of Mr. Universe Prague, Christian Grabs Silver In Men’s Physique

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador at Large, Melissa Seaforth, is the new Elite Pro Bikini champion for the Mr Universe Prague after dominating her division at the popular pro competition held in the Czech Republic on Saturday.

Seaforth finished ahead of 14 other competitors to claim gold at the event. The Antiguan finished ahead of Julie Svitakkova of the Czech Republic and Aneta Ticha of Slovakia who were second and third respectively.

Speaking with Observer media following her success in the Czech Republic, Seaforth said she was overwhelmed with emotion after realising she had won the top prize.

“I was speechless, and there was just a rush of several emotions all happening at the same time but of course, I was happy, overwhelmed, but I can’t put the entire feeling into one sentence. Of course, I was nervous but really, I feel humbled, privileged to have flown my flag even higher and to keep Antigua and Barbuda at the top of the discipline,” she said.

The athlete, who will now turn her attention to the Rodger Boyce Classic Elite Show slated for June 3, said she knew that the Prague show would have been highly competitive.

“I would have placed fourth last year, I would have placed fourth in Sweden just three weeks ago, so I knew I had to improve and I had a short time to do so, this win means a lot to me. It is not my first win in Europe, but this one was extremely competitive. The level was high and none of the girls came unprepared, and it was 14 other competitors all of whom are professional athletes in their own right, and champions, so I am just really happy, grateful and will continue to work hard,” Seaforth said.

Meanwhile, there was success as well for Kenroy Christian who placed second in the Men’s Physique Elite Pro category of the Mr Universe Prague.

“Being able to travel halfway around the world and be able to be in that top three alone is such a good feeling. I am extremely happy, extremely proud, I’ve put in a lot of work and I am just speechless. There are so many of these guys I used to watch, when I was am amateur, dominate the scene and now that I am here, travelling across the world to compete with them and be able to be in that top two is just amazing,” he said.

Christian will also compete at next month’s Rodger Boyce Classic.