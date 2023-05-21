Former BBC Broadcaster and Observer Editor, Ken Richards, passes

Observer Newsco and the region as a whole mourn the passing of former BBC and Observer Editor, Ken Richards, who died at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) on May 21, 2023, at the age of 67.

He passed after a period of illness, having spent 3 weeks in the DCFH’s Intensive Care Unit, leaving his family and many who knew him to mourn the loss of this talented journalist.

Richards was also known as a broadcaster with the ANA/Radio Antilles/BBC Caribbean Service, where many viewed him as an outstanding presenter, mentor and friend to those that worked with him, on and off the air.

He also went on to aide in the establishment of the Dominica Media Association highlighting his commitment to press freedom.

Furthermore, he invested deeply in the growth of the industry, mentoring many young persons interested in journalism and media throughout the Caribbean, showing his passion for nurturing and inspiring the next generation of journalists.

The members of the Newsco Limited family extend their deepest condolences to those mourning this loss and are filled with great sadness at the departure of a beloved member of the journalistic fraternity.