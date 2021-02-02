SDA closes primary and secondary divisions for one-week due to Covid-19 concerns

Spread the love













The administrative team of the Seventh-Day Adventist Primary and Secondary schools on Mary E Piggott Drive has taken the decision to close both educational institutions for one week, as of today.

A memo sent to parents late Monday indicated that both plants, which are located on the same compound, will be closed from February 2nd to Friday, February 5th, 2021.

The notification to parents follows an earlier communication from the Principal of the SDA Primary that a parent of young child had tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

“Students will continue learning via google classroom, we regret the inconvenience and ask for your patience,” the memo read.

Earlier on Monday, Principal of the SDA Primary Robert Nicholas dispatched a letter to some parents informing them that the parent of a child in grade 3-2 had tested positive for the virus, while another had been exposed to an infected person.

He said that, as a precaution, all students of that particular class were to work at home until the appropriate tests have been carried out on the family.

The primary school principal also noted that teachers would facilitate students via google classroom until further notice.

Nicholas added that every precaution would be taken to keep the school family safe, and that during the closure, both plant will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised.

There were no reports of any student in the secondary division being exposed to Covid-19.

Scores of parents were called to collect their children on Monday as soon as the letter was circulated.

This is first educational institution to be that has been forced to take this measure since the start of the school year.

Last year, Island Academy and St John’s Lutheran schools were forced to make similar adjustments due to coronavirus concerns.