National Sports Honours Awards postponed

By Neto Baptiste

The National Sports Honours Awards ceremony, geared at recognised former athletes and administrators who would have giving years of service to sports and its development, has been postponed for an unspecified period.

This is according to a press release from the Ministry of Education, Sports and the Creative Industries, which stated that the awards, originally slated for February 13, has been postponed “until further notice”.

Deputy Director of Sports and former national athlete, Evan Jones, said new curfew regulations left organisers with no option but to postpone the event.

“The 21 days [curfew] that will fall right in the original date which was scheduled for February 13 so we postponed it until further notice. It gives us a little more time to get our cross our T’s and dot our I’s and to just finalize everything which is already on the way,” he said.

Asked if any thought has been given to hosting a virtual ceremony, Jones said the possibility has been discussed, adding that a decision is yet to be finalized.

“Actually, that’s one of the things that we have planned but it’s still in the pipelines as to how we are going to do it if it is virtual. The association and those persons who would have been nominated will be informed whether we are going to host it virtually and we are still not clear of the whole situation as yet but we will be letting the general public know exactly what we are doing. Those recipients would definitely be there but it won’t be a big thing like it was before with all these invited guests,” he said.

The awards is being held in lieu of the annual National Sports Awards which has been cancelled for 2020. The National Sports Awards was cancelled given the effects of the Covid-19 virus on competition through all disciplines since March of 2020.