Scott and Heron crowned Domino King and Queen

Trevor Scott and Natalie Heron were crowned King and Queen of Domino when the Antigua and Barbuda National Domino Association (ABDNA) held its first in a series of classic competitions over the weekend.

A total of 80 players, consisting of 42 men and 38 women, competed in their respective categories in the tournament which ran from October 13-16.

Three of the nearly 40 competing women in Sonika Regis, Carol-Faye Bynoe and Heron made it to the final of the event while Wendel Anthony, Devon Graham and Scott battled in the men’s final.

Heron was too dominant for her female competitors and went on to capture the title ahead of Bynoe and Regis who were first and second respectively.

Scott claimed the men’s title ahead of Anthony and Graham who were first and second respectively.

The domino association will now turn its attention to a team three-hand competition which is scheduled to commence on October 20.