SAP and Grenades to clash in Joma’s $50,000 knockout football final

By Neto Baptiste

Former back-to-back Premier Division champions SAP Football Club and Grenades FC will play in the final of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Cool & Smooth Joma Caribbean Knockout competition following success in their semifinal contests on Sunday night, both at the FA’s technical and training centre in Paynters.

SAP were the first to secure their spot in the final that would see the winners take home $50,000 with a 2-1 triumph over the Willikies Football Club.

The round-south men opened the scoring in minute 16 via a strike from Javaughn Parker before D’Jarie Sheppard drew Willikies levelled on minute 34.

It was former national player and veteran striker Peter Byers who propelled SAP into the final with a 43rd-minute conversion.

Meanwhile, a hattrick from Tev Lawrence was enough to derail the efforts of Pigotts Bullets as Grenades FC won the close contest by a 4-3 margin to book their place in the final.

Lawrence scored in minutes 28, 56 and 72, while Ridel Stanislas netted the other goal in minute 74. Akeem Isaac led Bullets with a double strike, scoring in minutes 79 and 80 while their other strike came as a result of an own goal by a Grenades defensive player.

A date and venue for the final and third place matches are yet to be announced.