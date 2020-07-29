Scores more Covid test results pending

Spread the love













Results of 93 more coronavirus tests taken from people in Antigua and Barbuda should be revealed within days.

The latest dashboard and information disseminated by the Ministry of Health last night revealed dozens more tests had been sent on Monday to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad for analysis.

“This demonstrates the ministry’s intention to expand testing capacity and contact tracing,” a press release said.

Health chiefs have come under fire from many who believe more extensive Covid-19 testing would have presented a more accurate picture of the level of the virus’ spread in the country.

Earlier this month, the ministry began updating the dashboard three times a week, publishing the latest overview on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It is now set to increase this further to a daily publication.

“The ministry recognises the concerns of the public that the pending cases column has remained zero on the dashboard for a number of weeks,” the statement continued.

“The reason for this was that, at the time of publication, the results for the pending cases taken in between the issuing of the three weekly dashboards would have already been received and reflected in the statistics.

“Notwithstanding the above, in order to account for all statistical data, the ministry has decided to issue a daily publication of the dashboard, Mondays through to Fridays, to capture the pending results and the laboratory reports,” it added.