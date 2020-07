Spread the love













The following is a statement from the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS):

Acting on the advice of the Hon. Prime Minister, Gaston Browne and after consultation with the Antigua and Barbuda Met Office regarding the threat posed by the weather system, tomorrow Wednesday 29th July will be a national shut down.

This means that except for first response agencies and essential workers in the private and public sectors, all other workers should remain at home.