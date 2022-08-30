School uniform grant programme enters its final week

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Officials at the National School Uniform Grant Programme say more than 20,000 vouchers have now been distributed as this year’s initiative enters its final days.

Supervisor Tanesha McKenzie James said the total number will be calculated when the programme officially closes on Friday.

The distribution of vouchers which allow beneficiaries to receive one set of regular school uniform per child began on July 4.

James is encouraging those who have not yet accessed the programme to do so before the end of this week.

“We are expecting the remaining parents who have not yet come to make an application for their vouchers to come in. We have a number of school orientations that are going on [and] we’ve seen a number of parents last week who would have come to make applications.

“This is our final week and we will be there from 9am until 4pm Monday to Thursday, and 9am to 12 noon on Friday,” the programme supervisor said.

Parents signing up in the remaining days will be required to present a government-issued photo identification card, a birth certificate or other form of identification for the child, along with a school acceptance letter or third-term report of the new registrant.

For returning beneficiaries, the third-term report must be presented along with a form of identification for the parent or guardian.

The initiative is one of the largest social programmes offered by the government.