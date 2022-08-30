Help for Daniel

- Advertisement -

The American University of Antigua (AUA) recently donated EC$1,600 to provide temporary accommodation for homeless man, Daniel Thomas (left). The donation was presented by AUA’s Associate Director of Administration Avery Jonas (right) during a handover in the AUA lobby. Daniel Thomas was accompanied by Mary John (centre), a concerned citizen who requested the donation on his behalf. John expressed her appreciation for AUA’s assistance and explained that she and other concerned citizens have plans to build a permanent home for Daniel. (Photo courtesy AUA)