School security set for upgrade after successful pilot testing

By Samantha Simon [email protected]

Security measures at government secondary schools are set for an upgrade after the successful testing of a digital perimeter security system at the Princess Margaret School (PMS), says Minister of Technology, Melford Nicholas.

PMS was the testing ground of a new type of security system made feasible by the introduction of the island-wide fibre internet network.

This system allows for real time monitoring and remote support in the event of an intrusion, giving much needed 24-hour surveillance to Antigua’s schools.

This comes after months of teachers and concerned citizens requesting further investment into school security be made after a string of break-ins across the island.

Nicholas shared intentions to have the system rolled out to all public schools within the first quarter of 2023, once the state budget permits and should the incumbent party be returned to office.