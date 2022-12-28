Twenty-one days until Election 2023: Nomination Day a ‘success’

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel [email protected]

Nomination Day—the day in the electoral cycle where members of various political parties and individuals officially submit their names as candidates for a constituency—has been an emphatic success by all accounts.

The Daily Observer tracked some of the political parties and political hopefuls on Wednesday as proceedings throughout the various constituencies took place.

The first stop was in St Peter where all four main candidates – independent incumbent, Asot Michael, United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate, Trevaughn Harriette, Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) candidate, Rawdon Turner, and Democratic National Alliance (DNA) candidate, Chaneil Imhoff – were present with their supporters who came out in large numbers.

Moving on, Observer media travelled to St George to talk to UPP candidate Algernon Watts about the process.

Observer also spoke to ABLP Political Leader and candidate for St John’s City West, Gaston Browne, and Maria Browne, ABLP candidate for St John’s Rural East.

“I want to caution all electors in this country that this is not the time to take chances,” Gaston Browne said.

The ABLP travelled in their cars throughout the various constituencies which were divided into different zones as they all made their way towards the ABLP headquarters on Old Parham Road.

Meanwhile, candidates and members of the United Progressive Party congregated on the Rising Sun Cricket Ground, following the successful nominations of their candidates where speeches were given by former Prime Minister, Baldwin Spencer, and UPP Political Leader and candidate for St John’s City West Harold Lovell.

“We are satisfied that the tide has changed, and we will capitalise on the gains that we have made,” Lovell said.

Observer media also spoke to DNA Political Leader and candidate for St Philip’s North, Joanne Massiah, who said all 16 of her party’s candidates had been duly nominated for their respective constituencies.