School bus driver bailed for wounding student

A school bus driver accused of wounding a 14-year-old student was granted bail in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Jamaul Lewis, of All Saints, was granted bail in the sum of $2,500 when he appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel who ordered he pay a deposit of $1,000 to ensure his immediate release from police custody yesterday.

Lewis was further ordered to surrender all his travel documents to the court, report to the police station nearest to his home three times per week and stay 50 feet away from the student who was injured in a confrontation on September 19 at the school.

A police report states that the student attempted to share his school bus pass, which is required to gain entry to the bus, when the driver told him he was not allowed to do so.

The report further states that when confronted by the driver, the student slapped him and left to board another bus. However, Lewis kicked the juvenile to the ground. The schoolboy sustained a laceration to the head.

The prosecution did not object to bail being granted to the first-time offender who had no previous brushes with the law.

Lewis is employed by the Antigua and Barbuda Transportation Board to carry school children from the villages to school.

The bus driver, who is scheduled to return to court on December 4 had a strong showing of support from his fellow school bus drivers, approximately 12 of whom were outside the courtroom in uniform awaiting the outcome of Lewis’ first court appearance.

To date, lawmen have not charged the juvenile with any offence.