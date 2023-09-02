Sap and Bullets to clash in final of Parham Super League

Former Premier Division champions Sap FC and Pigotts Bullets will clash in the final of the Parham Super League on Saturday after both emerged winners of their respective semifinals clash at the Parham playing field on Thursday.

In the feature contest, Sap made light work of home team Parham FC to win by a 3-0 margin. Emmerson Henry, Teriq Highland and veteran Peter Byers all scored once to send Sap to the final.

In the opening match, Bullets edged former Premier Division champions Greenbay Hoppers 2-1 in a close contest.

Akeem Isaac and Jamarlie Stevens both scored once in the winning effort for Bullets while Howayne James netted the lone goal for Hoppers.

Saturday’s final is slated to kick off at 6:30pm at the same venue.