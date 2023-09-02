American University of Antigua (AUA) presents laptops to the YEEP program

- Advertisement -

The American University of Antigua (AUA), through its Human Resources Department, donated a set of laptops to the government’s Youth Education and Empowerment Program (YEEP).

The donation was overseen by AUA’s Manager of Human Resources Nadine McDougal, who said the goal was to provide opportunities for the people participating in the YEEP program to further their education with their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) subjects.

She noted that since CXC was moving to a more online platform, and the YEEP program had been very successful with its results this year, the donation of the laptops was timely.

She opined that community engagement is not only integral to the University’s mission, but is also a vital component of its commitment to driving positive social change.

McDougal also mentioned that American University of Antigua through its Human Resources Department has joined forces with YEEP to help transform the lives of its employees by providing opportunities for them to further their education. In other words, it is partnering with YEEP to empower citizens.

She said that participating in the YEEP program offers educational opportunities to AUA employees, not only empowering them to contribute to the University’s success, but also equipping them with the tools to elevate the quality of life for their families and the broader community.

The AUA HR manager said that “The partnership between AUA and YEEP signifies a meaningful stride towards bridging education and technology gaps, fostering a culture of learning, and promoting community-driven progress, thereby shaping not only the careers of skilled professionals, but also developing rounded citizens who actively contribute to the advancement of the wider society.”

Troy Allen, Director of YEEP, expressed gratitude for the donation.