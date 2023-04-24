Sap and Bullets get crucial wins as Tryum failed to show in Premier Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Former champions Sap FC and Pigotts Bullets were winners in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division, while one team failed to show for their scheduled fixture at the body’s technical center on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

Playing in Saturday’s opening fixture, Sap defeated Cedar Grove Blue Jays 5-2 to carry their points tally to 29 from 18 showings and fifth in the 16-team standings.

Tyrique Tonge led the way for Sap with a hattrick, netting in minutes 8, 38 and 75 while Danniel Osbourne and Shaquan Telemaque each scored once with goals in minutes 62 and 66. Keon Greene scored both goals for Blue Jays, netting in minutes 30 and 90. Blue Jays remains on 10 points and third from bottom in the standings.

There was victory as well for Pigotts Bullets as they beat Willikies Warriors 1-0. Akeem Isaac scored the lone goal of the match in minute 20 to lift Bullets to 23 points and 11th in the standings. Willikies remains on 24 points and 10th in the standings.

Meanwhile, Old Road FC won by default after Tryum failed to show for the contest. The win puts Old Road on 34 points and fourth in the standings.