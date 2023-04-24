All Saints Clinic Temporary Relocation

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation and the Environment would like to inform the general public that the services normally offered at the All Saints Health Center will be temporarily relocated to the Glanvilles Polyclinic effective Tuesday 25th April 2023.

Those individuals seeking to access the services will be able to do so on Mondays to Thursdays from 8 am to 4 pm and on Fridays from 8 am to 3pm during opening hours.

The Ministry has made arrangements for those persons seeking this service who may be without transportation to be transported to the Glanvilles Polyclinic and back to the All Saints Health Center upon completion.

Effective Tuesday 25th April 2023, a bus will leave the All Saints Health Center every hour, on the hour beginning at 7 am each day. The final pick up from the All Saints Health Center to Glanvilles Polyclinic will be at 2 pm.

The transportation is free of cost.

We do apologize for any inconvenience caused.