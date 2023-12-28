Sandals Foundation and Hasbro Gift over 15,000 Toys for the Holidays!

No one celebrates the magic of the season quite like the Sandals Foundation and true to its outstanding reputation, this year more than 15,000 children across the Caribbean were beaming with joy as they were gifted with toys and games in exquisitely planned Christmas treats just in time for the holidays.

Over the month of December, Sandals Grande Antigua team members transformed into vibrant Santa elves and helpers as they took to the communities, visiting schools and local organizations with a goal of filling the atmosphere and tiny hands with love and cheer.

The annual toy distribution events are made possible through a longstanding partnership between the philanthropic organization with United States based toy company, Hasbro, and the commitment of every team member of the luxury included Sandals and Beaches resorts.

“It’s an incredible team effort involving the diligent sorting and packing of toys that are delivered to every resort across our eight Caribbean islands,” says Patrice Gilpin, Public Relations Manager at Sandals Foundation.

Once on property, Gilpin continued, “the enthusiasm of our team members on the ground then bring all the components to life. It is transformational to witness the level of care that is poured into the individual wrapping of gifts for every child.

The logistics to ensure the right communities are served and those extra touches that ensure every treat feels just as special. This is the time of year we all live for at Sandals Resorts International, and we are grateful to everyone who helps to make this season of love a reality every year.”

The magic of the season came alive at the Adele, Buckley’s, Cedar Grove, Charlesworth T. Samuel, Cobbs Cross, Golden Grove, Greenbay, New Winthropes, Pares, Potters, Seaview Farm and Villa primary schools as Sandals team members engaged over 700 hundred children with games, music and food.