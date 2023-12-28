Man fined for firing gun at Christmas event

- Advertisement -

A gunshot fired near a Christmas Day sound clash has left one man with a $27,000 fine.

Malcom Abbott now has to pay the state for not only firing a gun in a public place but also

possessing a gun without a license.

The incident occurred at approximately 5.30am on Christmas Day near the Central Board of

Health’s parking lot on Joseph Lane, where residents were participating in events including the sound

clash in the basketball court.

Abbott, 34, fired a gunshot, leading to police intervention.

Responding promptly to the report, officers found Abbott and 39-year-old Adrian Matthew walking

to the back of a derelict truck.

Abbott was observed passing an object to Matthew, who placed it in the vehicle. Officers identified

themselves and informed the duo of their observation.

Although a search of their persons yielded nothing of interest, a black pistol was discovered in the

back of the vehicle.

The firearm, identified as a .380 Ruger pistol, contained a magazine with one round and another

round in the chamber.

Both men were arrested and charged with weapon and ammunition possession, while Abbott

faced an additional charge for discharging the firearm.

The duo appeared in court this morning and admitted to the crimes.

Represented by attorney Wendel Robinson, the defense argued that the men, first-time offenders, were inebriated during the

incident.

Robinson mentioned that Abbott claimed to have found the gun in a bar bathroom and made a

reckless but innocent decision.

Magistrate Conliffe Clarke emphasized the extreme danger of discharging a firearm, even into the

air, stating that “bullets don’t have eyes or discernment”. He also noted Abbott’s reported hysterical

laughter after the crime.

The magistrate reprimanded and discharged the ammunition charge but sentenced Matthew to a

$3,500 fine for brief possession of the gun.

Abbott received fines of $12,000 for gun possession and $15,000 for discharging it.

Abbott’s family agreed to pay all of the fines for both men by January 2.