Sandals adds seawater-intake pipe to address water scarcity

A new 1300-foot seawater-intake pipe is being installed under Dickenson Bay, one of the most popular beaches in Antigua, by Sandals Resorts International (SRI).

The pipe will transfer water from the sea and across the property to the existing reverse osmosis plant which generates 120,000 gallons of water daily.

Gaurav Sindhi, general manager of Sandals Grande Antigua, says this upgrade was “important to be able to self-sustain to a much higher level than what the company has now,” as production will increase to 160,000 gallons.

He explained that the company recognises challenges faced by the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) to generate water for its consumers on a water-scarce island.

Sindhi said that Sandals Grande’s water-demand for its 373 rooms and almost 800 guests puts “a lot of pressure on APUA” and that is why they want APUA’s focus to be on the producing of sufficient water for the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda.

While the additional 40,000 gallons of water will lessen the resort’s dependency on APUA, Sindhi emphasised that Sandals will continue to purchase water from the utility company.

According to him, Sandals Grande Antigua has made a special effort to conserve water use and redistribute the water on the property wherever possible. Inconsistent water availability could have disastrous effects for daily operation and guests expect that basic necessity while at the resort.

Sindhi was joined by Sunil Ramdeen, regional public relations director (SRI), during a media tour of the Dickenson Bay property on Friday, ahead of staff re-orientation on Monday.

Ramdeen noted that the United Nations has deemed Antigua and Barbuda as a water-scarce country and this particular upgrade highlights the company’s commitment to innovative hotel management.

He explained that “one of the sustainable development goals is to encourage countries to find ways to access more water sources and fall in line with the UN’s goals.”

The spokesmen confirmed that the pipe will be fully installed before the resort’s guests arrive on December 17 for the re-opening of Antigua’s largest private sector employer.