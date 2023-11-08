Saint Lucia receives $3.9 million from Taiwan for bilateral projects

- Advertisement -

The Government of Saint Lucia, on November 6, 2023, received grant funding of more than 3.9 million from the Republic of China (Taiwan) to support eight bilateral cooperation projects. This significant funding will support a range of critical initiatives, including:

1) “Equipment for Transport Division” for the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport

2) “Refurbishment of National Cultural Center” for the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information

3) “Solarization of Fisher Co-operative Societies” for the Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs

4) “Cemetery Expansion” for the Department of Housing and Local Government

5) “Saint Lucia Tourism Awards “The Gimies” ” for the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information

6) “Security Controlled Access/Security System Upgrade” for the Ministry of the Public Service

7) “Procurement of Containers for Customs” for the Ministry of Finance

8) “Procurement and Installation of Inventory Software and CCTV” for the Ministry of Finance

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre extended his appreciation to H.E. Peter Chen and the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their ongoing collaboration in supporting Saint Lucia’s development.