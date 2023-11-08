Antigua and Barbuda’s Tourism Minister featured on World Travel Market Tourism Sustainability Panel.

- Advertisement -

(ExCel, London November 8th, 2023) Sustainability was the focus yesterday (Tues) of a panel discussion featuring Antigua and Barbuda’s Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez during World Travel Market (WTM) activities.

The discussion also featuring the Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism for St. Vincent and the Grenadines was dubbed “The Blueprint for Resilience in Island Tourism”.

Both Ministers of Tourism highlighted sustainability plans of action in their respective islands, geared towards ensuring the viability of the industry in the age of climate change and an uptake in travel worldwide.

According to Minister Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda is focusing heavily on moving towards quality tourism to minimize the island’s carbon footprint. The country has recorded a number of firsts within the Caribbean region in this regard.

“We were the first to ban single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam products. We also have two reef restoration projects where the government is working in partnership with two major hoteliers on the island. Even though these actions may not significantly alter climate change on a global scale, it shows we are doing our part to lessen negative environmental impacts on our landscape”, said Minister Fernandez.

The tourism minister highlighted marque projects such as the Redonda Island restoration and the newly introduced LPG plant at Crabbs Peninsula as steps being made towards sustainability.

A call is being made to develop a regional Sustainable Tourism Plan by Caricom or the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and adopted by member states to ensure continuity despite administration changes.