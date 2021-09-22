Rotaract Club of Antigua observes International Coastal Clean-up with ‘Save Our Shores’









On Saturday 18th July, the Rotaract Club of Antigua observed International Coastal Clean-up Day with the initiative, “Save Our Shores” – a beach clean-up at Shell Beach.

This initiative was done in partnership with the Rotaract Club Mémorial des Gonaïves and District 9101 Rotaract Club of Freetown-Sunset, who also hosted beach clean-ups at their coastal areas in Haiti and Sierra Leone, respectively.

International Coastal Clean-up Day is held annually, on the third Saturday in September to support the cause of trash removal from beaches and encourage persons to steer away from littering that results in marine pollution.

Director of International Service, Mr. Yhan Robert, expressed that with Antigua and Barbuda being a tourist destination, the cleanliness of our beaches is very important to visitors and residents alike.

In addition to this, with the increase in marine pollution, it is within our best interest to ensure that we move proactively to save our shores, and by extension, marine life.

Over twenty bags of trash were removed from Shell Beach, and the members who participated were delighted to observe this international initiative, and convey a simple message to the public, “Save Our Shores, Do Not Litter.”