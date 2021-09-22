Flow’s “Bag ah Money” winner gets a whopping $10,000 in cash

Eric Carty, a grocery shop owner from the Gray’s Farm community is the happy and lucky winner of $10,000 from Flow. The small business entrepreneur was pleasantly surprised and overwhelmed when he was called by Flow’s brand ambassadors, Lisa Abraham and Humroy Wright, with the amazing news that he had just won big and become $10,000 richer.

Mr. Carty’s name was entered into the prize draw when he recently paid his Flow TV bill in full and on time. “I always pay my bill in full and on time, “said Carty. “I love my Flow cable TV, and so I always make sure my TV bill is paid up.”

Mr. Carty, who describes himself as a humble man, in replying to the question of how he’s been managing in the pandemic, said the residents in the community have been having a hard time. He has been helping those who cannot afford to purchase groceries and giving credit to others.

When asked about plans for this sudden windfall of cash, he excitedly replied, “I have not yet decided what I am going to use the money for so I will put it in the bank until I can decide.” Eric said a big thank you to Flow for “giving me this bag of money. I will use it wisely.”

Eric is the second Grand Prize winner and follows Clement Edwards who a few weeks earlier also won $10,000.

Marketing Manager, Shand Merchant, explained, “at Flow we love to see the smile on the faces of happy customers. This could be as a result of providing excellent customer service or giving away a bag of money, as was the case with Mr Carty. He has been helping others out during the pandemic, and so this prize could not have gone to a more deserving person. We are delighted that Flow continues to create such memorable and happy moments for our valued customers – moments that allow them to take care of their families and give back to the connected communities where they live. We are committed to regularly rewarding our customers and consistently providing value for money, “said Merchant.

Flow’s “Bag Ah Money” promotion ran for seven weeks with ten winners of $1,000 and two winners of $10,000 each. To be eligible to win the promotion required customers to simply sign up for a new Flex Postpaid plan, activate a seven or thirty-day Always-on Prepaid Plan, or pay a Mobile, TV, or Broadband bill in full and on time.