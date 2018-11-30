Rookie Kirton gets nod, veteran Stoute overlooked

New Story

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Batting all-rounder Nicholas Kirton was poised to make his first class debut after being named in Barbados Pride’s 13-man squad for their opening round match of the Regional Four-Day Championship against Leeward Islands Hurricanes next week.

The 20-year-old impressed for Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners during their title-winning campaign in last month’s Regional Super50, managing a polished unbeaten half-century in the preliminaries against Hurricanes.

A left-hander, Kirton ended with 131 runs at an average of nearly 33.

While Marooners contest the domestic 50-overs competition, the university squad is not part of the Cricket West Indies’ first class tournament.

Chief selector Hendy Wallace said the player was expected to add value to the Pride line-up.

“Kirton brings an all-round skill set and has impressed with the way he sets up his game, especially against spin in the middle order,” Wallace told the Barbados Cricket Association website.

“I would hope that all of his skills be utilised which include his bowling and brilliant fielding.”

As expected, the squad will be led by West Indies A skipper, Shamarh Brooks, and includes veteran left-hander Jonathan Carter and Test seamer Miguel Cummins.

Left-hander Shayne Moseley, who was Pride’s leading scorer last year with 643 runs, is also included.

However, there is no room for experienced all-rounder Kevin Stoute, who was part of the Pride squad for the recent Super50.

The 33-year-old, who has captained Pride in the past, played eight of the franchise’s 10 games last season, finishing with 284 runs, a single half-century and an average of 23. He took 16 wickets with his medium pace at 26 runs apiece.

In the Super50, he scored 188 runs at an average of 23 and claimed 10 scalps.

However, Wallace said Stoute was not completely out of the selection frame.

“Definitely not. At least at his age, I would hope not,” the former Barbados seamer said.

“He’s a professional and I would expect that if he’s fit enough and committed enough that he still has a lot to offer.”

Pride face Hurricanes at the 3W’s Oval, UWI Cave Hill Campus starting next week Thursday in a day/night affair.

SQUAD – Shamarh Brooks (Captain), Anthony Alleyne, Jonathan Carter, Miguel Cummins, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Aaron Jones, Nicholas Kirton, Shayne Moseley, Shamar Springer, Tevyn Walcott, Hayden Walsh Jr.