Roman Mussabekov still missing six years later

Mussabekov arrived in Antigua on May 15, 2017 and was staying in the Hodges Bay area, before reportedly taking a taxi to English Harbour the next day.
According to his mother – who allegedly spoke with the taxi driver who transported her son – he disembarked close to the Antigua Yacht Club Marina.
After that ride, Mussabekov was never seen again and his family has since been trying desperately to either locate him, or get any useful information on his whereabouts.
