Roman Mussabekov still missing six years later

Six years after her son, Roman Mussabekov, went missing after vacationing in Antigua, Marina Bezborodova still remains hopeful that he will be found.

Mussabekov arrived in Antigua on May 15, 2017 and was staying in the Hodges Bay area, before reportedly taking a taxi to English Harbour the next day.

According to his mother – who allegedly spoke with the taxi driver who transported her son – he disembarked close to the Antigua Yacht Club Marina.

After that ride, Mussabekov was never seen again and his family has since been trying desperately to either locate him, or get any useful information on his whereabouts.