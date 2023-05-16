JCI Antigua celebrates sixty-three years of existence under the theme, ‘Celebrating sixty-three, the year of endless possibilities.’

This year’s week of celebrations runs from May 15 – May 21. This is according to Co-chair of JCI Antigua, Shanice Paul, who spoke on Observer AM yesterday, along with Therese Mills, the Executive Vice President.

The week of activities began yesterday with a ‘Media Blast Day’. Members were encouraged to post photos and videos to social media stating why they love the organisation. In the evening, a health walk titled ‘Healthy Mind, Healthy You’ was held with members and persons of the general public participating in the event, stated Paul.

“Service to humanity is the best of life,” one of the tenets of the organisation’s creed, will shine this week as members participate in community outreach initiatives.

Among these projects are, a Read-a-thon at three primary schools -Villa, T N Kirnon, and Greenbay, and donations to the elderly.

For members of the organisation, a training session on the topic, ‘Effective Communication’, will be held today. A back-to-school-themed party, where members will dress in the uniforms of their alma mater, will also be held during the week.

The week’s events will culminate in a church service at the St Johns Pentecostal Church (SJPC) House of Restoration.

JCI – short for ‘Junior Chambers International’– is an organisation that fosters leadership among individuals aged 18 to 40.

JCI Antigua, was founded in 1960 by prominent Antiguans, including Ian Shoul, David Tuach, Stephen Shoul, Daniel Mendes, Peter Williams, Albert Richards, Conrad Shoul, and Raymond Chaia, according to the organisation’s website.

Initiatives of the organisation include, Jaycees Queen Show– the longest running project with the 63rd stage production this year – and the JCI Colorado Fitness Jam, which promotes education about cancer, according to Paul and Mills.