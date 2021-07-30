Roberts just outside personal best as she exits Tokyo Olympics

Despite a gallant effort by female national swimmer and two-time Olympian Samantha Roberts in heat five of the 50 meters freestyle swimming competition on Friday, her sixth place finish in the event has put her out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics being held in Japan.

Swimming in lane three, the Antiguan posted a time of 27.63 seconds, just off her personal best and national record of 27.13 seconds.

The heat was captured by Elisabeth Norah Milanesi of Cameroon in a time of 26.41 seconds.

St. Lucia’s Mikaili Charlemagne was second in 26.99 seconds while Cheyenne Riva of Fiji finished third.

Jalese Gordon (social media photo)

Meanwhile, sailor Jalese Gordon wrapped up her 10-race performance at the Olympics with races nine and 10 in the Women’s One Person Dinghy Laser competition held in Enoshima.

The Antiguan finished 38 from amongst a fleet of 44 sailors in race number nine before registering a 41st finish in race number 10.

Only the top 10 sailors will go into the medal round of the sailing competition.