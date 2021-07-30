30.4 C
St John's
Friday, 30 July, 2021
Health authorities record eight new covid cases

The dashboard report on covid-19 for Thursday July 29, shows an increase of eight new cases of the virus.

The results are from 152 samples that were tested at the Sir Lester Bird Mount St. John Medical Centre.

Six (6) of these cases were recorded on July 28th and two (2) on July 29.  

Dashboard Update for July 30, 2021 (inclusive of information for July 28 and July 29, 2021)

Five (5) of the new cases are non-imported and three (3) imported.  The total number of active cases have increased to 25.

Three of the 25 persons who have contracted the virus have been hospitalized with “mild” cases, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, thirty eight thousand one hundred and forty-six (38,146) first doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been administered of which thirty thousand seven hundred and four (30,704) received the second dose.  

