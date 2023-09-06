Residents urged to monitor progress of Tropical Storm Lee, expected to become a hurricane today

- Advertisement -

As Antigua and Barbuda and the rest of the eastern Caribbean keep a close watch on Tropical Storm Lee, the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) is urging residents to ensure their preparedness plans are in place.

The local Met Office is reporting that a Tropical Cyclone Alert is in effect for portions of the northeast Caribbean including Antigua and Barbuda. Lee is approaching hurricane strength and according to the National Hurricane Centre, it is expected to become a hurricane today and rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane by the weekend.

Here in Antigua and Barbuda, we are encouraged to closely monitor the progress of this system and ensure that hurricane preparedness supplies are stocked.

Emergency kits should include canned and other foods that do not require cooking, water, flashlights, batteries, adequate medication, personal hygiene items, infant supplies, important documents, clothing, first aid kit and blanket or sheets that can be used as bedding. These items should be taken if persons are moving to a shelter.

Preparations around the home include ensuring that windows and doors are secured, having shutters on hand if they are not attached to the house, pruning dead or dying trees and overhanging branches, clearing the yard of loose items that can become missiles and lowering television and other antennae. Residents should continue monitoring the local media for further updates.