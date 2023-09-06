National Public Library’s summer camp kids enjoy a visit to Government House

- Advertisement -

More than 100 enthusiastic youngsters from the National Public Library’s annual summer camp recently embarked on a unique and educational journey to Government House.

The visit, organised under the 2023 theme “All Together Now,” aimed to enhance children’s reading and lifelong learning skills through immersive experiences such as tours, interviews, and role-playing.

The children had the privilege of an audience with Governor General Sir Rodney Williams. They were warmly received and engaged in an enriching conversation with His Excellency, gaining insights into the nation’s history and journey towards political independence, and the distinguished individuals who have served as Governors General.

Accompanied by a team from the National Public Library, including Director Ryllis Mannix and staff members Hyacinth Joshua, Jessica Gilpin, Staria Attwood and Olivette Hillhouse, the children also enjoyed a tour of the historic property.