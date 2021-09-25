Residents told to monitor Hurricane Sam

Residents are being advised to pay keen attention to Hurricane Sam which formed yesterday and is heading west towards the Caribbean.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Office said rapid intensification is forecast to resume and Sam is likely to become a major hurricane by today.

Meteorologist Dale Destin said yesterday that most models forecast Sam to pass north or northeast of Antigua and Barbuda and its island neighbours.

“But clearly we are not out of the woods, especially since the more reliable European model brings it within storm-force wind range of some islands,” he wrote on his social media platforms.

He warned of an “elevated threat with the potential for minimal storm-force winds, which could cause life-threatening conditions and limited impacts”.

Meanwhile, disaster officials say residents should have their hurricane plans in place, to include having emergency supplies on hand and knowing where the closest shelter is.

Seventeen structures have been added to the list of available shelters. This brings to 60 the number of emergency shelters managed by the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS).

The full list can be viewed on NODS’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

“NODS encourages individuals to seek shelter first with family and friends and advises that public shelters should be the last resort,” a release said.

“Once going to a shelter, individuals should take non-perishable food like canned meats and vegetables along with water, clothing, other emergency supplies like searchlight, baby food and other baby items if required, hand-sanitiser, mask, important documents, blanket or some other bedding, and other personal necessities,” it added.