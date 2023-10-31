Residents take pride in modelling their Independence fashion

- Advertisement -

In 1992, both the male and female designs produced by local artist and designer, Heather Doram, won the competition to select Antigua and Barbuda’s official national dress, featuring the madras, to commemorate the country’s Independence from Great Britain which was achieved on November 1st 1981.

Over the years, residents have sought to add their personal touch and model variations of the national dress to include the colours of the national flag.

Below are snap shots of some of the designs modelled by proud Antiguans and Barbudans as the nation celebrates it 42nd Anniversary of Independence.

Happy Independence Antigua and Barbuda!