Office of the Prime Minister expresses condolences on passing of James Tanny Rose

The Office of the Prime Minister has learned of the death of James Tanny Rose, aka the Voice of the Oppressed and Downtrodden, and expresses sincerest condolences to his family, friends and all those who regarded him highly for his political pronouncements.

James Tanny Rose set out to win hearts and minds with his almost daily presentations on several radio talk shows and succeeded brilliantly with his persistence and clarity.

He was considered dangerous by those whom he opposed, and loved by thousands of others for the same reason. He could think and he could speak, and he was relentless in his ambition.

James Tanny Rose was clearly one of Antigua and Barbuda’s most effective Radio talk show presenters on account of his keen intellect and incisive examination of issues that resonated with all.

He was a self-appointed activist who, for ten years, was unrelenting in his pursuit of the return of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party to electoral victory.

James Tanny Rose was fearless and undeterred by criticisms. He believed that his cause was pure and his mission righteous.

He told Prime Minister Browne, with whom he enjoyed a mutual friendship, that he evidenced the leader’s genuine love for the people of Antigua and Barbuda, which ennobled his pursuit and defence of the Government which he helped to win re-election.

James Tanny Rose felt the tug of history and the ambition to play a role in it. He has made history and has helped to shape an emerging Antigua and Barbuda, on the verge of its 42nd Anniversary of Independence.

May his spirit live on, and may the legacy which he created be preserved.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.