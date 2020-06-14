Residents reminded that face masks are mandatory

Spread the love













Residents of Antigua and Barbuda have been reminded that the wearing of face masks in public places is mandatory, and those found in contravention could be fined.

Despite the measures that were instituted recently to contain the spread of the coronavirus, some people have been observed going about their daily business without the use of either a cloth or surgical mask to cover their noses and mouths.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas stressed the importance of residents adhering to the necessary protocols that were implemented for their safety during a recent interview.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended the wearing of cloth masks in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

The CDC has also advised the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of Covid-19 and prevent people who may have the virus and do not know it, from transmitting it to others.