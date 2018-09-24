Residents continue to benefit from free eye surgeries

A little over 100 residents have so far benefited from eye surgeries conducted by the Chinese Bright Journey team that is

currently operating out of the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC).

It is anticipated that 350 surgeries will be undertaken during the two-week period that the Chinese surgeons are in Antigua.

The surgeries are mainly for cataracts and pterygium– tissue growth on the cornea.

According to government officials, when the optical surgeries are completed, the Chinese will dispatch to Antigua in mid-October the hospital ship Ark Peace. Various surgeries are expected to be carried out on the ship which has a 300-bed capacity.

Patients who are interested in the surgeries are required to register at MSJMC or the Ministry of Health.