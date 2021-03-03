Remote learning extended until April 1st

Spread the love













The Ministry of Education says remote learning will now be extended until April 1st for all educational institutions.

A message from Director of Education Clare Browne to Principals of all public and private educational institutions, says the decision is based on the current epidemiological situation.

The note reads, “Where it is absolutely necessary, schools may schedule in-person instruction for Grade 6 and CXC students to allow them to complete their SBAs and practical components that are required by some subjects. Those sessions should be meticulously scheduled to ensure that no more than ten (10) students are on the compound at any given time”.