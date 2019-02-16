Relatives alarmed by sudden deaths

The sudden deaths of three people rushed to hospital this week with varying ailments are being investigated by the police, although there are no signs of foul play at this time. The latest deceased is 36- year-old Jemesha Robinson of Belmont, who woke up Thursday complaining of tightness in her chest and shortness of breath.

She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after her boyfriend reportedly summoned help due to her prolonged difficulty breathing. A police report said that soon after the ambulance arrived at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) with Robinson, her heart collapsed and she was taken to the Intensive Care Unit.

This was after CPR was performed without success. Robinson’s condition worsened and she eventually died that day. Meanwhile, earlier this week, a 74-year-old woman was found unresponsive at home hours after she was discharged from Mount St. John’s Medical Centre.

Waafa Khouly of Crosbies was treated there on Sunday for severe back pain and sent home the next day. Relatives later found her unresponsive in the house and rushed her to a private hospital, but she had already passed away. In the third case of sudden death, 98-year-old Theodore Lloyd of Pares Village died in the emergency room hours after arriving on Tuesday.

He was taken to the hospital after he complained of slight stomach pain. The elderly man was given oxygen due to his low blood pressure but shortly after that, his heart stopped. He was resuscitated but died not long afterwards. The man’s daughter said he suffered from no known illnesses but there was a mass on his face which popped up three years ago.

Although he was not experiencing pain from the mass, he wanted it removed and had gone to a private doctor to discuss doing so, but after visiting that doctor he fell ill at the same time and was rushed to MSJMC.