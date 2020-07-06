REGIONAL: PNM confident of Tobago victory

Spread the love













(Trinidad Guardian) – Campaign Manager for the People’s National Movement, Rohan Sinanan, is un-fazed by reports that the party could lose its Tobago seats in the upcoming General Elections.

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement that polling day will be on August 10th, political analysts have claimed the Tobago East and Tobago West seats could prove a challenge for the party to retain.

During the PNM’s tenure in office, Tobagonians have lamented a collapse in the inter-island transit system, delays in self-governance legislation and unemployment.

But Minister Sinanan said he is confident the party will hold onto the Tobago seats, which are also being contested by Watson Duke’s Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and the One Tobago Voice Party (OTVP).

“We feel very comfortable that this Government has done a remarkable job in stabilizing this country and putting it on a path where, as I said before, we are—and continue to be—a model nation that the world has looked at,” he stated. “I am not going to comment on anybody who would have said anything against the government.”

Sinanan added he was certain the PNM made significant inroads during its tenure in office and would add new constituencies to its tally come August 10th.