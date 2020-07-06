GUYANA: APNU+AFC mounts countrywide protests ahead of CCJ ruling

Spread the love













(newsroom.gy) – Supporters of the incumbent APNU+AFC mounted several peaceful protests across the country Monday ahead of a ruling by Guyana’s final appellate court, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in the latest elections case.

The protesters were quickly dispersed by ranks of the Guyana Police Force in keeping with the COVID-19 measures against large gatherings.

Protest actions were held in New Amsterdam Region Six; Buxton/Friendship, Vigilance on the East Coast of Demerara, Mandela Avenue and Sheriff Street in Georgetown and in Linden, Region Ten.

The CCJ will rule in the case brought before it seeking to quash the Court of Appeal decision to interpret Article 177 (2) of the Constitution to say the party for which “more votes are cast” should mean “more ‘valid’ votes are cast” in determining the winner of the elections.

Some of the protesters on Mandela Avenue in Georgetown [Photo: News Room/July 6, 2020]

The CCJ also has to determine whether it has jurisdiction to hear the appeal and whether the Court of Appeal had jurisdiction to hear the case.

Police Commander of Linden, Senior Superintendent Hugh Winter told the News Room that the group of about 16 protesters did not receive permission to protest.

Some of the protesters on Mandela Avenue in Georgetown [Photo: News Room/July 6, 2020]

Some of the protesters had cards that read: “Respect our Sovereignty”, “No Foreign Interference” and “The CCJ must respect Guyana’s Constitution.”

The CCJ on June 23 granted an injunction blocking the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from issuing a declaration of the elections results until it hands down final orders relating to the application filed by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.