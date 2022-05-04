Red Rockets and Eastsiders remain undefeated in Village Netball League

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Ovals Flyballers Red Rockets and Drahz Eastsiders continued their undefeated runs in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) Village League.

Red Rockets defeated John Hughes Flyers, 27-10, in the first of two Mixed division encounters on Tuesday night at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Akiel Hazelwood led the way netting 24 of his 37 attempts.

John Hughes’ Jamilla Fitz banked six from nine in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, Eastsiders trounced Ovals Flyballers Uprising 26-4.

Mikilah Willis led the way by making 14, while teammate Carl Kirby Jr sank 12

Eastsiders also recorded a win in the female division by defeating Willikies Rangers 35-6.

Esther Emmanuel made 27.

Matches will continue on Thursday night at YMCA in the Mixed division with the third-place encounter between Ovals Flyballers White Doves and Grays Green Tigers while the championship match with Eastsiders and Red Rockets will follow.