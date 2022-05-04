CHSS and AGS to battle in Interschool T20 finals

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Antigua Grammar School (AGS) and Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) will battle it out in the finals of the Inter-school T20 Cricket competition.

Both teams advanced to the finals after winning their semi-final matches on Tuesday afternoon.

AGS who remain unbeaten thus far, won by 156 runs over Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) at the Rising Sun Grounds.

Batting first, AGS surged to a commendable 205 runs, losing only three wickets in their innings.

Jewel Andrew had a stellar performance with the bat, posting 101 runs.

Teammate, Shamar Pereira was not out for 54.

OCS’ Xaveek Toppin and Nayon Knight both took one wicket.

AGS continued their dominant performance with the ball and they held OCS to under 50 runs, as they were all out for 49.

Xavin Peterson took four wickets on his way to leading his team to the finals, while teammates, Matthew Miller and Shamar Pereira both took two wickets.

Xaveek Toppin was the top batsman for OCS, making 25 runs in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, CHSS did not have such a smooth journey to the finals as they edged out All Saints Secondary School (ASSS), winning by just four runs.

It seemed as if CHSS, after being all out for just 62 runs, would not have made it into the finals, but D Yaw and Kimberly Anthony would not allow that to happen as they combined to take six wickets and hold ASSS to just 58 runs.

Brent Joseph had a valiant effort with the ball for ASSS, taking six wickets.

The finals will take place on Thursday at the Rising Sun Grounds.