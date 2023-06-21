Recently-released arsonist said to be in custody while immigration status scrutinised

- Advertisement -

Supermarket arsonist Tianzhao ‘Alex’ Feng, who was recently released from prison, is believed to be in custody at Camp Blizzard, while investigations continue into his immigration status.

Questions had been raised over the Chinese national’s whereabouts, with his attorney telling Observer he wasn’t aware of his recent release from His Majesty’s Prison.

However, sources have told Observer Feng is being held at the Defence Force Base at Coolidge until a determination is made about his status. Justice Minister Steadroy Benjamin has not responded to a request for comment.

Feng’s attorney, Wendel Robinson, had planned to request asylum for Feng after his client reported fears for his safety if he was deported back to China.

Robinson, during Feng’s sentencing hearing, called the convict a victim of human trafficking, referencing evidence presented during the trial and a subsequent social inquiry report.

Feng pleaded guilty to arson in February after burning down the XPZ Supermarket on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway in June 2021.

The fire destroyed the building and its contents, causing an estimated EC$10 million worth of damage and putting nearly 60 people out of work.

Feng had, however, won public sympathy after court papers revealed that he had been subjected to inhumane working and living conditions, physical abuse and a pitiful salary, which Feng revealed were the motives for his actions.

The 33-year-old had been suffering from various medical complications, apparently as a result of those dire conditions, and had required medical attention.

He was sentenced in late March, with the judge taking into account his guilty plea and his expression of remorse.

With the almost two years he’d spent on remand, Feng had been due to spend another 14 months behind bars for the single count of arson.

Feng had travelled to Antigua in 2017 as part of an agreement with his uncle and the owner of the supermarket. However, it was later revealed that his passport had been taken away from him after he was brought to Antigua and Barbuda from St Lucia.