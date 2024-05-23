Recent rainfall causes increased sightings of the Giant African Snail

- Advertisement -

As the skies turn overcast and rain hits the ground, the destructive Giant African Snail continues to spread across the island of Antigua.

The snail is known to be a threat to the local agricultural sector and also has potential to cause life-threatening diseases in humans.

With the increase in rainfall experienced on the island in recent days, the snails have once again reared its head.

Chief Plant Protection Officer Dr Janil Gore-Francis noted that the snails have become quite active because of this.

“So, whereas the Giant African snails would be in hibernation or estivation rest in phase during the general dry season, this year, because of the excess moisture, they have remained quite active and that would account for their level of activity.

“Currently, the snail is still a problem, yes, but our efforts are very much reduced based on the resources we have, so in December, we became aware of an infestation in the Sandersons area and there is where most of our efforts have been concentrated,” Dr Gore-Francis noted.

Since 2008 when the Giant African Snail was first reported in Antigua, government officials have been seeking various methods to eradicate its population, including public education campaigns to an active programme of public and private collaboration.

A July 2022 report on the government’s efforts stated that up to 2021, the Giant African Snail had spread across ‘approximately 70 percent of Antigua, resulting in crop losses, faecal defacement of property, and increased expenditure due to the application of molluscicides and other compounds to effect control.’

Dr Gore-Francis explained that “to date, we haven’t really found any natural enemy that is effective as much as there has been observations of chickens, land turtles eating the eggs or the small snails, soldier crabs, whether they kill them, but they occupy the shells.”

Dr Gore-Francis is reminding the public to report new sightings of the snails, prevent the movement of snails by “moving topsoil by checking your vehicle—if you would have parked overnight in a snail infested area– and just be generally aware of your actions when you are in a snail infested zone.”