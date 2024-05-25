Rebels close out series while Fearless Crew forces crucial decider in D2 basketball playoffs

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Rebels wrapped up their best of three Division 2 basketball playoffs series against Lower Otos Warriors while Fearless Crew pushed their series against Flyers Basketball 2 to a decisive game-three when the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition ended at the JSC basketball complex on Thursday.

Rebels, following their 81-75 game-one victory over Lower Ottos Warriors two days ago, easily claimed game two by a 98-83 scoreline to sweep their opponents with consecutive victories.

Rebels dominated two of the four quarters contested, claiming the second and fourth quarters with scores of 30-27 and 29-16. Warriors clinched the third quarter by one point, outscoring Rebels 22-21. Both teams were equally matched 18-18 in the opening quarter.

Zuri Nesbitt and Kareem Blair both sank 23 points in the winning effort with Blair playing off the bench. He also picked up 14 rebounds. Bruce Whyte contributed with 20 points and five rebounds.

In a losing effort, Ariel Quallis sank a game-high of 34 points and bagged 10 rebounds for Warriors. Lincoln Weekes contributed with 23 points.

Meanwhile, Fearless Crew enjoyed a slim 72-70 win over Flyers to level their series at 1-1 after Flyers had taken game-one by a 65-64 margin.

Flyers got off to a good start, outscoring Fearless Crew 23-18 before Fearless Crew rebounded to win the second quarter 22-14. Fearless Crew outscored Flyers 18-13 in the third before Flyers won the fourth by a 20-14 margin.

Takeem Martin top-scored for Fearless Crew off the bench with 20 points while picking up 12 rebounds. He had help from Rafiki Harris with 16 points and five rebounds. For Flyers, Donte Trimingham sank a game-high of 26 points with a contribution of 13 points from Craig Massiah.

Game three will be contested on Sunday.