Rare sea robin spotted in A&B’s waters

A recent video circulating on social media has captured the attention of residents and marine enthusiasts alike, as it showcases a rare sighting of a sea robin in Antigua and Barbuda’s waters.

The footage, reposted to Facebook by Pearman Jeffery, has garnered over 17,000 views and sparked a flurry of comments from intrigued viewers attempting to identify the unusual fish.

The video clearly depicts the distinctive features of the sea robin, including its vibrant red body, striking yellow eyes, and pointed tail.

Deputy Chief Fisheries Officer Tricia Lovell provided insight into the sighting, confirming that while this species is not commonly encountered in Antigua and Barbuda, it is not entirely unprecedented.

Lovell explained that sea robins belong to a family of bottom-dwelling fish, which may contribute to their rarity in Antiguan waters.

However, she noted that similar sightings have occurred in the past, indicating that these fascinating creatures do occasionally make an appearance.

Sea robins, also known by various names such as crocodile fish, gurnard, and robust armour gurnard, are typically found in tropical oceans at depths ranging from 80 to 230 meters.

These solitary fish traverse sandy bottoms in search of prey and are occasionally caught in trawl nets due to their habitat preferences and feeding behaviours.

The sighting of the sea robin not only sparks curiosity, but also serves as a reminder of the incredible diversity of life that exists beneath the surface of our oceans.

The Antiguan fishing community and marine authorities may also take note of this sighting, as it provides valuable information about the presence and distribution of sea robins in the region.